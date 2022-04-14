KOBAN (KOBAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KOBAN (KOBAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KOBAN (KOBAN) Information What is KOBAN? KOBAN ($KOBAN) is a utility token legally issued by WAGMI, designed for use within the Lucky Kat gaming ecosystem and the Takibi Protocol – a full-stack Web3 gaming infrastructure designed to simplify blockchain integration for game developers. KOBAN is used for in-game transactions, staking, cross-game asset transfers, and rewards across multiple titles developed by Lucky Kat Studios, such as Panzerdogs and Cosmocadia. The token also supports functionality across games built on the Takibi Protocol, a developer-friendly platform that allows seamless onboarding of Web2 games into Web3 environments. With support for NFTs, dynamic game assets, and a multi-chain roadmap, KOBAN aims to create a shared token economy for blockchain-based games. Official Website: https://koban.world/

KOBAN (KOBAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KOBAN (KOBAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.39M Total Supply: $ 2.50B Circulating Supply: $ 604.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.02M All-Time High: $ 0.02602948 All-Time Low: $ 0.00156869 Current Price: $ 0.00560957

KOBAN (KOBAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KOBAN (KOBAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOBAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOBAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

