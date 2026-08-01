kncler coin Price Today

The live kncler coin (KANCLER) price today is $ 0, with a 3.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current KANCLER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KANCLER.

kncler coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284,769, with a circulating supply of 700.00M KANCLER. During the last 24 hours, KANCLER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KANCLER moved +0.28% in the last hour and +65.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 590.87.

kncler coin (KANCLER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.77K$ 284.77K $ 284.77K Volume (24H) $ 590.87$ 590.87 $ 590.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 406.81K$ 406.81K $ 406.81K Circulation Supply 700.00M 700.00M 700.00M Total Supply 999,999,843.746605 999,999,843.746605 999,999,843.746605

The current Market Cap of kncler coin is $ 284.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 590.87. The circulating supply of KANCLER is 700.00M, with a total supply of 999999843.746605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 406.81K.