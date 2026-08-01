Klima Protocol K2 Price Today

The live Klima Protocol K2 (K2) price today is $ 0.01111127, with a 26.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current K2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01111127 per K2.

Klima Protocol K2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 519,524, with a circulating supply of 46.76M K2. During the last 24 hours, K2 traded between $ 0.00879568 (low) and $ 0.01111135 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103337, while the all-time low was $ 0.00879568.

In short-term performance, K2 moved -- in the last hour and -23.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.

Klima Protocol K2 (K2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 519.52K$ 519.52K $ 519.52K Volume (24H) $ 1.10K$ 1.10K $ 1.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Circulation Supply 46.76M 46.76M 46.76M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Klima Protocol K2 is $ 519.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of K2 is 46.76M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.