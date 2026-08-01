Klima Protocol K2 Price (K2)
The live Klima Protocol K2 (K2) price today is $ 0.01111127, with a 26.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current K2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01111127 per K2.
Klima Protocol K2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 519,524, with a circulating supply of 46.76M K2. During the last 24 hours, K2 traded between $ 0.00879568 (low) and $ 0.01111135 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.103337, while the all-time low was $ 0.00879568.
In short-term performance, K2 moved -- in the last hour and -23.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.
The current Market Cap of Klima Protocol K2 is $ 519.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of K2 is 46.76M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.
--
+26.31%
-23.82%
-23.82%
During today, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ +0.0023143.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ -0.0044546381.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ -0.0036321763.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klima Protocol K2 to USD was $ +0.000000003936152732.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0023143
|+26.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0044546381
|-40.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0036321763
|-32.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000000003936152732
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Klima Protocol K2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Klima Protocol? Klima Protocol is a redesigned decentralized carbon market aimed at enhancing carbon pricing, retirement, and offset mechanisms. At the core of Klima Protocol is the Autonomous Asset Manager (AAM) that facilitates pricing and liquidity for tokenized carbon assets via $kVCM and $K2. Together, the AAM and two-token model ensure that pricing emerges internally from supply, demand, and user governance, not external liquidity pools. Klima Protocol charges no fees to its users and all value created flows entirely back to the network’s participants via programmatic incentives and portfolio value.
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What is the current price of Klima Protocol K2?
Klima Protocol K2 is trading at £0.0081889072163653350000, experiencing a price movement of 26.31% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Klima Protocol K2 is £0.07615845038573850000, while the ATL is £0.0064823379708026400000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of K2 today?
The market capitalization sits at £382884.56969140200000, placing the asset at rank #3263 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Klima Protocol K2's market participation?
The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with K2.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 46756490.27646236 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Klima Protocol K2 fall under?
Klima Protocol K2 is part of the Base Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact K2's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables K2 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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