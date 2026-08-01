Klef Price Today

The live Klef (KLEF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KLEF.

Klef currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 60,906, with a circulating supply of 999.97M KLEF. During the last 24 hours, KLEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KLEF moved +1.37% in the last hour and -39.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Klef (KLEF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.91K$ 60.91K $ 60.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.91K$ 60.91K $ 60.91K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,305.790882 999,969,305.790882 999,969,305.790882

The current Market Cap of Klef is $ 60.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KLEF is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969305.790882. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.91K.