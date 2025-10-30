Kled AI (KLED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03711058 $ 0.03711058 $ 0.03711058 24H Low $ 0.050354 $ 0.050354 $ 0.050354 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03711058$ 0.03711058 $ 0.03711058 24H High $ 0.050354$ 0.050354 $ 0.050354 All Time High $ 0.055581$ 0.055581 $ 0.055581 Lowest Price $ 0.00180339$ 0.00180339 $ 0.00180339 Price Change (1H) +1.10% Price Change (1D) -14.34% Price Change (7D) +7.98% Price Change (7D) +7.98%

Kled AI (KLED) real-time price is $0.03808837. Over the past 24 hours, KLED traded between a low of $ 0.03711058 and a high of $ 0.050354, showing active market volatility. KLED's all-time high price is $ 0.055581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00180339.

In terms of short-term performance, KLED has changed by +1.10% over the past hour, -14.34% over 24 hours, and +7.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kled AI (KLED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.09M$ 38.09M $ 38.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.09M$ 38.09M $ 38.09M Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,811,404.6355318 999,811,404.6355318 999,811,404.6355318

The current Market Cap of Kled AI is $ 38.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KLED is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999811404.6355318. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.09M.