Klaytu (KTU) Information Klaytu (KTU) is a dynamic and innovative meme token launched on the Klaytn blockchain. Our mission is to establish KTU as the leading meme token of the Klaytn ecosystem, driving user engagement and contributing to the growth of the Klaytn blockchain. We aim to create a vibrant, community-driven environment that enhances the user experience on all Klaytn platforms. (Aim is to position us on the Klaytn Chain like BONK did on Solana and COQINU did on Avalanche). Official Website: https://klaytu.com/ Buy KTU Now!

Klaytu (KTU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Klaytu (KTU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 11.00B $ 11.00B $ 11.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.88K $ 39.88K $ 39.88K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Klaytu (KTU) price

Klaytu (KTU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Klaytu (KTU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KTU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KTU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KTU's tokenomics, explore KTU token's live price!

