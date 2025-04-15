Kizuna Price (KIZUNA)
The live price of Kizuna (KIZUNA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.67M USD. KIZUNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kizuna Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kizuna price change within the day is -12.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 960.93T USD
Get real-time price updates of the KIZUNA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KIZUNA price information.
During today, the price change of Kizuna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kizuna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kizuna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kizuna to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-39.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kizuna: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-12.65%
+6.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past. As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane. Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community. To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward. As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KIZUNA to VND
₫--
|1 KIZUNA to AUD
A$--
|1 KIZUNA to GBP
￡--
|1 KIZUNA to EUR
€--
|1 KIZUNA to USD
$--
|1 KIZUNA to MYR
RM--
|1 KIZUNA to TRY
₺--
|1 KIZUNA to JPY
¥--
|1 KIZUNA to RUB
₽--
|1 KIZUNA to INR
₹--
|1 KIZUNA to IDR
Rp--
|1 KIZUNA to KRW
₩--
|1 KIZUNA to PHP
₱--
|1 KIZUNA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KIZUNA to BRL
R$--
|1 KIZUNA to CAD
C$--
|1 KIZUNA to BDT
৳--
|1 KIZUNA to NGN
₦--
|1 KIZUNA to UAH
₴--
|1 KIZUNA to VES
Bs--
|1 KIZUNA to PKR
Rs--
|1 KIZUNA to KZT
₸--
|1 KIZUNA to THB
฿--
|1 KIZUNA to TWD
NT$--
|1 KIZUNA to AED
د.إ--
|1 KIZUNA to CHF
Fr--
|1 KIZUNA to HKD
HK$--
|1 KIZUNA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KIZUNA to MXN
$--