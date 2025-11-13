Originally born on the BitcoinTalk forum over 11 years ago, KittehCoin is one of the earliest memecoins in crypto history. In the same spirit as legendary typos like HODL (a drunken misspelling of “hold”) and DOGE (a playful misspelling of “dog” popularized on Reddit), Kitteh was part of the chaotic, fun, and pioneering culture that defined early crypto.

We’ve secured the original domain from the BitcoinTalk era: 🔗 https://kittehcoinpool.com/

it’s time for Kitteh to shine.