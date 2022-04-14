Discover key insights into Kitsune ($KIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Kitsune ($KIT) Information

Agent Kitsune is the Agentic commerce framework of the future, powered by Raposa Coffee Co using Griffain.

Create buy orders for Raposa Coffee, and more products soon.

Agentic commerce will be the future, and Agent Kitsune will lead the charge.

Powered by Raposa Coffee Co, an IRL business, born on Solana. Raposa has been the premium specialty coffee of web-3, hosting events and partnering with companies and brands like Solana, Kraken, Coinbase, Magic Eden, and more.