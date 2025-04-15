Kite Price (KITE)
The live price of Kite (KITE) today is 1.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 908.52K USD. KITE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kite Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kite price change within the day is -3.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 822.33K USD
During today, the price change of Kite to USD was $ -0.037752639744661.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kite to USD was $ -0.1488414400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kite to USD was $ -0.0381069700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kite to USD was $ -2.069239265541433.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.037752639744661
|-3.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1488414400
|-13.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0381069700
|-3.46%
|90 Days
|$ -2.069239265541433
|-65.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.92%
-3.31%
+8.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 KITE to VND
₫28,205.1
|1 KITE to AUD
A$1.738
|1 KITE to GBP
￡0.825
|1 KITE to EUR
€0.968
|1 KITE to USD
$1.1
|1 KITE to MYR
RM4.851
|1 KITE to TRY
₺41.844
|1 KITE to JPY
¥157.883
|1 KITE to RUB
₽90.464
|1 KITE to INR
₹94.622
|1 KITE to IDR
Rp18,333.326
|1 KITE to KRW
₩1,569.183
|1 KITE to PHP
₱62.733
|1 KITE to EGP
￡E.56.089
|1 KITE to BRL
R$6.435
|1 KITE to CAD
C$1.518
|1 KITE to BDT
৳133.639
|1 KITE to NGN
₦1,765.643
|1 KITE to UAH
₴45.408
|1 KITE to VES
Bs78.1
|1 KITE to PKR
Rs308.55
|1 KITE to KZT
₸569.646
|1 KITE to THB
฿36.916
|1 KITE to TWD
NT$35.64
|1 KITE to AED
د.إ4.037
|1 KITE to CHF
Fr0.891
|1 KITE to HKD
HK$8.525
|1 KITE to MAD
.د.م10.186
|1 KITE to MXN
$22.077