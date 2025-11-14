KITA ($KITA) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 67.40K
$ 67.40K
Total Supply:
$ 943.71M
$ 943.71M
Circulating Supply:
$ 943.71M
$ 943.71M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 67.40K
$ 67.40K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0006367
$ 0.0006367
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00005355
$ 0.00005355
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

KITA ($KITA) Information

Join the Alien Army! $KITA is a Solana-based memecoin that's out of this world! 🌠 With LP burned and liquidity locked, we've ensured a fair launch and a secure foundation for our community. But $KITA is more than just a meme coin - we're building real utility:

  • NFTs: Exclusive digital collectibles for our loyal supporters
  • Staking: Earn rewards for holding $KITA
  • Wallet App: Seamlessly manage your $KITA and other Solana assets
  • Meme Generator: Unleash your creativity and generate out-of-this-world memes
  • Bots: Advanced tools for traders and enthusiasts
  • Community-Driven Rewards: Participate in contests and win big

Our mission is clear: combine hype, culture, and utility to create the strongest Alien Army on Solana! 👽🔥 Join us and be part of something epic! 💫 Powered by the Alien Army, $KITA is revolutionizing the meme coin space with real-world value and community-driven innovation. Let's blast off together! 🚀"

Official Website:
https://skita.io/

KITA ($KITA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of KITA ($KITA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $KITA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $KITA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $KITA's tokenomics, explore $KITA token's live price!

$KITA Price Prediction

Want to know where $KITA might be heading? Our $KITA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

