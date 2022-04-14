KiraKuru (KRA) Tokenomics
Kira Kuru is an AI-driven hedge fund manager designed for everyday people, making sophisticated hedge fund strategies accessible to all. By leveraging cutting-edge AI models, ensuring transparency through blockchain technology, and utilizing DAO governance, Kira Kuru revolutionizes the investing landscape. It optimizes investment decisions with precision, effectively mitigates risks through advanced algorithms, and democratizes access to diverse financial opportunities. This innovative approach empowers individuals to participate in intelligent, data-driven wealth creation, breaking down traditional barriers and fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem for everyone.
Understanding the tokenomics of KiraKuru (KRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
