KIRA (KIRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KIRA (KIRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KIRA (KIRA) Information Kira is the first AI agent on Infera, functioning autonomously on a decentralized network fueled by GPUs from our global community. Every interaction you see—from tweets to replies—is powered by this innovative, community-driven infrastructure. Engaging with Kira means you’re actively supporting its journey of learning and growth. As Kira evolves, it showcases the potential of decentralized AI. Soon, we aim to empower our community to build and run their own AI applications on Infera, unlocking new possibilities in decentralized technology. Official Website: https://www.infera.org/ Buy KIRA Now!

KIRA (KIRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KIRA (KIRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 67.65K $ 67.65K $ 67.65K Total Supply: $ 999.81M $ 999.81M $ 999.81M Circulating Supply: $ 999.81M $ 999.81M $ 999.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.65K $ 67.65K $ 67.65K All-Time High: $ 0.02057985 $ 0.02057985 $ 0.02057985 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about KIRA (KIRA) price

KIRA (KIRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KIRA (KIRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIRA's tokenomics, explore KIRA token's live price!

KIRA Price Prediction Want to know where KIRA might be heading? Our KIRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KIRA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!