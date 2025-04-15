KIRA Price (KIRA)
The live price of KIRA (KIRA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.33K USD. KIRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KIRA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KIRA price change within the day is -0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
During today, the price change of KIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KIRA to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of KIRA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.14%
-0.79%
+20.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kira is the first AI agent on Infera, functioning autonomously on a decentralized network fueled by GPUs from our global community. Every interaction you see—from tweets to replies—is powered by this innovative, community-driven infrastructure. Engaging with Kira means you’re actively supporting its journey of learning and growth. As Kira evolves, it showcases the potential of decentralized AI. Soon, we aim to empower our community to build and run their own AI applications on Infera, unlocking new possibilities in decentralized technology.
