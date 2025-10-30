Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 45.74 $ 45.74 $ 45.74 24H Low $ 49.66 $ 49.66 $ 49.66 24H High 24H Low $ 45.74$ 45.74 $ 45.74 24H High $ 49.66$ 49.66 $ 49.66 All Time High $ 53.2$ 53.2 $ 53.2 Lowest Price $ 29.91$ 29.91 $ 29.91 Price Change (1H) -0.79% Price Change (1D) -2.63% Price Change (7D) +15.02% Price Change (7D) +15.02%

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) real-time price is $46.4. Over the past 24 hours, SHYPE traded between a low of $ 45.74 and a high of $ 49.66, showing active market volatility. SHYPE's all-time high price is $ 53.2, while its all-time low price is $ 29.91.

In terms of short-term performance, SHYPE has changed by -0.79% over the past hour, -2.63% over 24 hours, and +15.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.71K$ 281.71K $ 281.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 281.71K$ 281.71K $ 281.71K Circulation Supply 6.06K 6.06K 6.06K Total Supply 6,062.658477095264 6,062.658477095264 6,062.658477095264

The current Market Cap of Kintsu Staked Hype is $ 281.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHYPE is 6.06K, with a total supply of 6062.658477095264. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.71K.