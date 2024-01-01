Kinka (XNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kinka (XNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kinka (XNK) Information Kinka Gold is issued by one of Japan's oldest and most prestigious gold trading houses, Daiichi Commodities (8746.T) in conjunction with Crowdbank - the Japan's largest Crowdfunding Platform. The $XNK token is 100% reserve-backed by real physical gold stored in bankrupt-remote vaults that have been fully audited and which are compliant with all Japanese FSA regulations. Each $XNK will be worth 1 fine troy ounce of pure gold. As Daiichi Commodities adds more gold to the vault, more $XNK tokens will be issued for use in DeFi, Web3, and the entire crypto space. Official Website: https://kinka-gold.com Whitepaper: https://kinka-gold.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Kinka_white-paper_ver2.pdf

Kinka (XNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kinka (XNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M Total Supply: $ 482.00 $ 482.00 $ 482.00 Circulating Supply: $ 482.00 $ 482.00 $ 482.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M All-Time High: $ 4,846.93 $ 4,846.93 $ 4,846.93 All-Time Low: $ 221.86 $ 221.86 $ 221.86 Current Price: $ 3,370.63 $ 3,370.63 $ 3,370.63 Learn more about Kinka (XNK) price

Kinka (XNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kinka (XNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

