KingdomStarter Price Today

The live KingdomStarter (KDG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KDG.

KingdomStarter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,888.1, with a circulating supply of 859.20M KDG. During the last 24 hours, KDG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.193677, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KDG moved +0.12% in the last hour and +2.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KingdomStarter (KDG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.89K$ 15.89K $ 15.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.59K$ 17.59K $ 17.59K Circulation Supply 859.20M 859.20M 859.20M Total Supply 951,000,965.0 951,000,965.0 951,000,965.0

The current Market Cap of KingdomStarter is $ 15.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KDG is 859.20M, with a total supply of 951000965.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.59K.