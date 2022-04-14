King Sugar Glider (KSG) Tokenomics
King Sugar Glider (KSG) Information
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey.
Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable.
Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective.
Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun.
Our Goals:
Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience.
While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development.
KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
King Sugar Glider (KSG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for King Sugar Glider (KSG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
King Sugar Glider (KSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of King Sugar Glider (KSG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KSG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KSG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KSG's tokenomics, explore KSG token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.