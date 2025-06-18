What is King DAG (KDAG)

KDAG is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. Its unique KDAG architecture completely replaces the traditional directed acyclic graph (DAG). and is used to organize the blocks with a TPS capable of 30,000+ per second, which breaks the performance bottleneck of the consensus mechanism. The "hug algorithm" instead of consensus completely solves the data consistency, and the "surf effect" greatly improves the random attribute of the node's legal reference, and realizes the high security of transaction privacy.

