Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 45.9 $ 45.9 $ 45.9 24H Low $ 50.22 $ 50.22 $ 50.22 24H High 24H Low $ 45.9$ 45.9 $ 45.9 24H High $ 50.22$ 50.22 $ 50.22 All Time High $ 59.44$ 59.44 $ 59.44 Lowest Price $ 29.77$ 29.77 $ 29.77 Price Change (1H) -0.51% Price Change (1D) -2.36% Price Change (7D) +15.05% Price Change (7D) +15.05%

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) real-time price is $46.72. Over the past 24 hours, KHYPE traded between a low of $ 45.9 and a high of $ 50.22, showing active market volatility. KHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.44, while its all-time low price is $ 29.77.

In terms of short-term performance, KHYPE has changed by -0.51% over the past hour, -2.36% over 24 hours, and +15.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.65B$ 1.65B $ 1.65B Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.65B$ 1.65B $ 1.65B Circulation Supply 35.37M 35.37M 35.37M Total Supply 35,369,420.03290322 35,369,420.03290322 35,369,420.03290322

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Staked HYPE is $ 1.65B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KHYPE is 35.37M, with a total supply of 35369420.03290322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65B.