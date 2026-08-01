Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price Today

The live Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) price today is $ 59.74, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current KMHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 59.74 per KMHYPE.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,279,753, with a circulating supply of 590.59K KMHYPE. During the last 24 hours, KMHYPE traded between $ 59.33 (low) and $ 61.22 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 77.71, while the all-time low was $ 20.85.

In short-term performance, KMHYPE moved +0.30% in the last hour and +8.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.87K.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.28M$ 35.28M $ 35.28M Volume (24H) $ 1.87K$ 1.87K $ 1.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.28M$ 35.28M $ 35.28M Circulation Supply 590.59K 590.59K 590.59K Total Supply 590,593.9213100506 590,593.9213100506 590,593.9213100506

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Markets HYPE is $ 35.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.87K. The circulating supply of KMHYPE is 590.59K, with a total supply of 590593.9213100506. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.28M.