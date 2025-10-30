Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 46.0 $ 46.0 $ 46.0 24H Low $ 50.36 $ 50.36 $ 50.36 24H High 24H Low $ 46.0$ 46.0 $ 46.0 24H High $ 50.36$ 50.36 $ 50.36 All Time High $ 51.63$ 51.63 $ 51.63 Lowest Price $ 29.62$ 29.62 $ 29.62 Price Change (1H) -1.15% Price Change (1D) -2.02% Price Change (7D) +14.64% Price Change (7D) +14.64%

Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) real-time price is $46.77. Over the past 24 hours, VKHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.0 and a high of $ 50.36, showing active market volatility. VKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 51.63, while its all-time low price is $ 29.62.

In terms of short-term performance, VKHYPE has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, -2.02% over 24 hours, and +14.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 428.33M$ 428.33M $ 428.33M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 428.33M$ 428.33M $ 428.33M Circulation Supply 9.12M 9.12M 9.12M Total Supply 9,117,304.839314697 9,117,304.839314697 9,117,304.839314697

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Earn Vault is $ 428.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VKHYPE is 9.12M, with a total supply of 9117304.839314697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 428.33M.