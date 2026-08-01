Kinetiq Price Today

The live Kinetiq (KNTQ) price today is $ 0.126546, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNTQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.126546 per KNTQ.

Kinetiq currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 34,859,688, with a circulating supply of 275.48M KNTQ. During the last 24 hours, KNTQ traded between $ 0.125162 (low) and $ 0.132781 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.376888, while the all-time low was $ 0.03578417.

In short-term performance, KNTQ moved +0.74% in the last hour and +32.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.84M.

Kinetiq (KNTQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.86M$ 34.86M $ 34.86M Volume (24H) $ 2.84M$ 2.84M $ 2.84M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 126.54M$ 126.54M $ 126.54M Circulation Supply 275.48M 275.48M 275.48M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq is $ 34.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.84M. The circulating supply of KNTQ is 275.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 126.54M.