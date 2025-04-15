Kinesis Silver Price (KAG)
The live price of Kinesis Silver (KAG) today is 32.34 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 123.52M USD. KAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kinesis Silver Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kinesis Silver price change within the day is +0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.82M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAG price information.
During today, the price change of Kinesis Silver to USD was $ +0.178064.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kinesis Silver to USD was $ -1.0805473140.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kinesis Silver to USD was $ +0.1856477700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kinesis Silver to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.178064
|+0.55%
|30 Days
|$ -1.0805473140
|-3.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1856477700
|+0.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kinesis Silver: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.55%
+6.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Kinesis silver (KAG)? Kinesis silver (KAG) is a silver-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis silver (KAG) token is backed by 1 ounce of investment-grade silver bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAG is to reintroduce physical silver backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis silver (KAG) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAG enables physical silver bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAG allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical silver, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAG unique? In an economic first, KAG holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAG holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAG - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their silver on the platform. Unlike other silver tokens, KAG can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAG holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAG, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced silver as a currency. Can I redeem my silver? Every single ounce of silver underpinning KAG is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other silver-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits, making redemption unfeasible for everyday investors.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KAG to VND
₫829,229.94
|1 KAG to AUD
A$51.0972
|1 KAG to GBP
￡24.255
|1 KAG to EUR
€28.4592
|1 KAG to USD
$32.34
|1 KAG to MYR
RM142.6194
|1 KAG to TRY
₺1,230.2136
|1 KAG to JPY
¥4,629.1476
|1 KAG to RUB
₽2,660.2884
|1 KAG to INR
₹2,781.8868
|1 KAG to IDR
Rp538,999.7844
|1 KAG to KRW
₩45,937.353
|1 KAG to PHP
₱1,844.3502
|1 KAG to EGP
￡E.1,649.0166
|1 KAG to BRL
R$189.189
|1 KAG to CAD
C$44.6292
|1 KAG to BDT
৳3,928.9866
|1 KAG to NGN
₦51,909.9042
|1 KAG to UAH
₴1,334.9952
|1 KAG to VES
Bs2,296.14
|1 KAG to PKR
Rs9,071.37
|1 KAG to KZT
₸16,747.5924
|1 KAG to THB
฿1,086.624
|1 KAG to TWD
NT$1,046.5224
|1 KAG to AED
د.إ118.6878
|1 KAG to CHF
Fr26.1954
|1 KAG to HKD
HK$250.635
|1 KAG to MAD
.د.م299.4684
|1 KAG to MXN
$650.034