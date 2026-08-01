KindSoul Price Today

The live KindSoul (KNS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KNS.

KindSoul currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 619,203, with a circulating supply of 959.43M KNS. During the last 24 hours, KNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00251369, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KNS moved +0.43% in the last hour and -20.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 538.58.

KindSoul (KNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 619.20K$ 619.20K $ 619.20K Volume (24H) $ 538.58$ 538.58 $ 538.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 642.14K$ 642.14K $ 642.14K Circulation Supply 959.43M 959.43M 959.43M Total Supply 994,967,525.812192 994,967,525.812192 994,967,525.812192

The current Market Cap of KindSoul is $ 619.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 538.58. The circulating supply of KNS is 959.43M, with a total supply of 994967525.812192. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 642.14K.