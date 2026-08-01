Kindred Labs Price Today

The live Kindred Labs (KIN) price today is $ 0.00223363, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00223363 per KIN.

Kindred Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 328,764, with a circulating supply of 147.19M KIN. During the last 24 hours, KIN traded between $ 0.00221343 (low) and $ 0.00225925 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11089, while the all-time low was $ 0.0018311.

In short-term performance, KIN moved -0.02% in the last hour and -2.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.02K.

Kindred Labs (KIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.76K$ 328.76K $ 328.76K Volume (24H) $ 5.02K$ 5.02K $ 5.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.23M$ 2.23M $ 2.23M Circulation Supply 147.19M 147.19M 147.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindred Labs is $ 328.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.02K. The circulating supply of KIN is 147.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.23M.