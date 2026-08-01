Kindra by virtuals Price Today

The live Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KINDRA.

Kindra by virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 169,675, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KINDRA. During the last 24 hours, KINDRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KINDRA moved -0.34% in the last hour and +11.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 410.99.

Kindra by virtuals (KINDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.68K$ 169.68K $ 169.68K Volume (24H) $ 410.99$ 410.99 $ 410.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.68K$ 169.68K $ 169.68K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kindra by virtuals is $ 169.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 410.99. The circulating supply of KINDRA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.68K.