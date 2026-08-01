KindnessCoin Price Today

The live KindnessCoin (KIND) price today is $ 0, with a 2.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIND.

KindnessCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,950, with a circulating supply of 999.74M KIND. During the last 24 hours, KIND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04002559, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIND moved +0.43% in the last hour and -0.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KindnessCoin (KIND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.95K$ 22.95K $ 22.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.95K$ 22.95K $ 22.95K Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,740,997.914785 999,740,997.914785 999,740,997.914785

The current Market Cap of KindnessCoin is $ 22.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIND is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999740997.914785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.95K.