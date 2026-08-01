Kind Cat Token Price Today

The live Kind Cat Token (KIND) price today is $ 0, with a 5,37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIND.

Kind Cat Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 219.396, with a circulating supply of 936,36M KIND. During the last 24 hours, KIND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,00305749, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIND moved -%0,59 in the last hour and -%4,75 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 963,84.

Kind Cat Token (KIND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219,40K$ 219,40K $ 219,40K Volume (24H) $ 963,84$ 963,84 $ 963,84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219,40K$ 219,40K $ 219,40K Circulation Supply 936,36M 936,36M 936,36M Total Supply 936.359.963,1020343 936.359.963,1020343 936.359.963,1020343

The current Market Cap of Kind Cat Token is $ 219,40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 963,84. The circulating supply of KIND is 936,36M, with a total supply of 936359963.1020343. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219,40K.