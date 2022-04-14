Kimchi (KIMCHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kimchi (KIMCHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kimchi (KIMCHI) Information Kimchi was born from the Pickle & Fluffy Pickle merger to create one spicy Pickle! Meme coins have captured the imagination of the crypto community with their viral appeal and grassroots movements. However, they often lack fundamental utility and sustainability. Shiba AI seeks to transcend these limitations by integrating artificial intelligence into its ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for meme coins. Official Website: https://kimchitoken.meme/

Kimchi (KIMCHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kimchi (KIMCHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.05K $ 9.05K $ 9.05K Total Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M Circulating Supply: $ 690.00M $ 690.00M $ 690.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.05K $ 9.05K $ 9.05K All-Time High: $ 0.0023271 $ 0.0023271 $ 0.0023271 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Kimchi (KIMCHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kimchi (KIMCHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIMCHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIMCHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

