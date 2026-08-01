Kima Network Price Today

The live Kima Network (KIMA) price today is $ 0.00191306, with a 20.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00191306 per KIMA.

Kima Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 399,338, with a circulating supply of 208.75M KIMA. During the last 24 hours, KIMA traded between $ 0.00191252 (low) and $ 0.00239636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.092, while the all-time low was $ 0.00124231.

In short-term performance, KIMA moved +0.00% in the last hour and +2.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 95.65.

Kima Network (KIMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 399.34K$ 399.34K $ 399.34K Volume (24H) $ 95.65$ 95.65 $ 95.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 401.73K$ 401.73K $ 401.73K Circulation Supply 208.75M 208.75M 208.75M Total Supply 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kima Network is $ 399.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 95.65. The circulating supply of KIMA is 208.75M, with a total supply of 210000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 401.73K.