KiloEx Price Today

The live KiloEx (KILO) price today is $ 0.0030373, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current KILO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0030373 per KILO.

KiloEx currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 643,000, with a circulating supply of 211.70M KILO. During the last 24 hours, KILO traded between $ 0.00300757 (low) and $ 0.00308091 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.164805, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256893.

In short-term performance, KILO moved -0.19% in the last hour and +0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 335.28.

KiloEx (KILO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 643.00K$ 643.00K $ 643.00K Volume (24H) $ 335.28$ 335.28 $ 335.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.04M$ 3.04M $ 3.04M Circulation Supply 211.70M 211.70M 211.70M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KiloEx is $ 643.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 335.28. The circulating supply of KILO is 211.70M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.04M.