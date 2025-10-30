What is KIKICat (KIKI)

The $KIKI project is a unique blend of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and digital IP, built on the Solana blockchain. It transforms KIKI, a globally recognized Giphy IP with over 11 billion views, into a next-generation AI-driven meme coin. The purpose of the project is to establish $KIKI as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and innovation in the Web3 space. $KIKI serves as the first AI-powered digital IP capable of autonomously evolving its narrative and generating content through generative AI. It is designed to drive engagement and community participation through its AI Agent, which empowers users to create and interact with memes, stories, and digital assets in a novel way. Backed by the world’s largest meme community ($SHIB ecosystem) and prominent Web3 backers, $KIKI combines strong community-driven narratives, cutting-edge AI technology, and the global appeal of meme culture to redefine the future of the meme economy. The project also features permanently locked liquidity and an immutable smart contract for enhanced stability and security, ensuring long-term sustainability. The $KIKI project is a unique blend of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and digital IP, built on the Solana blockchain. It transforms KIKI, a globally recognized Giphy IP with over 11 billion views, into a next-generation AI-driven meme coin. The purpose of the project is to establish $KIKI as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and innovation in the Web3 space. $KIKI serves as the first AI-powered digital IP capable of autonomously evolving its narrative and generating content through generative AI. It is designed to drive engagement and community participation through its AI Agent, which empowers users to create and interact with memes, stories, and digital assets in a novel way. Backed by the world’s largest meme community ($SHIB ecosystem) and prominent Web3 backers, $KIKI combines strong community-driven narratives, cutting-edge AI technology, and the global appeal of meme culture to redefine the future of the meme economy. The project also features permanently locked liquidity and an immutable smart contract for enhanced stability and security, ensuring long-term sustainability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KIKICat (KIKI) Resource Official Website

KIKICat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KIKICat (KIKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KIKICat (KIKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KIKICat.

Check the KIKICat price prediction now!

KIKI to Local Currencies

KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KIKICat (KIKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KIKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KIKICat (KIKI) How much is KIKICat (KIKI) worth today? The live KIKI price in USD is 0.0002052 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KIKI to USD price? $ 0.0002052 . Check out The current price of KIKI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of KIKICat? The market cap for KIKI is $ 205.19K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KIKI? The circulating supply of KIKI is 999.94M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KIKI? KIKI achieved an ATH price of 0.102855 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KIKI? KIKI saw an ATL price of 0.00019383 USD . What is the trading volume of KIKI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KIKI is -- USD . Will KIKI go higher this year? KIKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KIKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

KIKICat (KIKI) Important Industry Updates