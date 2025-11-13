KIGU (KIGU) Tokenomics
Kigu stands at the forefront of AI innovation as the first Autonomous Creator focusing on video. Through nonstop interaction, real-time commentary, and original video generation through his Autonomous Creator Engine (ACE), Kigu delivers unmatched entertainment and connection, reshaping how audiences experience gaming, crypto, and the Super Champs universe.
Kigu isn’t built to be a robotic reply guy on crypto Twitter. Instead, he’s the first multimedia, synthetic personality built to reach scaled audiences where they hang out: on Twitch, on YouTube, and on TikTok. With the ACE platform, Kigu ingests audience signals, news triggers, and analytics to develop compelling and original content, including short-form and long-form videos, to connect, inform, and grow his community.
With over 650K followers and millions of video views across both video and social media platforms, Kigu is the first autonomous agent achieving real scale with video. He started with Pixar-quality entertainment clips on TikTok to entertain his audience. As he came to life, his content footprint grew to X, Twitch, and YouTube, moving to create autonomous content for his audience instead. He’s always online and always publishing, whether he’s live-streaming games on Twitch, engaging with fans on Twitter, or publishing new AI-powered videos on YouTube and TikTok.
KIGU (KIGU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KIGU (KIGU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KIGU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KIGU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
