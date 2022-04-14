KHADIJA (KHA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into KHADIJA (KHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The KHA Token is a unique meme coin that represents a Muslim girl and adheres to 100% halal standards, making it an ethical and community-focused cryptocurrency. It is designed to reflect and support the values of the global Muslim community, promoting principles of fairness, transparency, and halal business practices.

The token aims to provide a fun yet meaningful way for users to engage with cryptocurrency, knowing that it aligns with Islamic ethical standards. Through KHA Token, the project aspires to create a space where holders can feel confident that their participation in the crypto space is aligned with their faith and values.

Additionally, the token may serve as a community-building tool, where users can support halal initiatives, contribute to charitable causes, and partake in a growing ecosystem that respects Islamic principles in finance and commerce.

Official Website:
https://khadijasol.xyz/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for KHADIJA (KHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 19.33K
Total Supply:
$ 999.40M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.40M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 19.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Understanding the tokenomics of KHADIJA (KHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KHA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.