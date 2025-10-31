Kepithor (KEPI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00250025 24H High $ 0.00256642 All Time High $ 0.00475245 Lowest Price $ 0.00150493 Price Change (1H) +0.49% Price Change (1D) +2.16% Price Change (7D) +20.92%

Kepithor (KEPI) real-time price is $0.00256034. Over the past 24 hours, KEPI traded between a low of $ 0.00250025 and a high of $ 0.00256642, showing active market volatility. KEPI's all-time high price is $ 0.00475245, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00150493.

In terms of short-term performance, KEPI has changed by +0.49% over the past hour, +2.16% over 24 hours, and +20.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kepithor (KEPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 766.93K Circulation Supply 40.65M Total Supply 299,540,253.0

The current Market Cap of Kepithor is $ 104.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KEPI is 40.65M, with a total supply of 299540253.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 766.93K.