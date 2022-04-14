Kenji (KENJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kenji (KENJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kenji (KENJI) Information Kenji Token is an SPL-2022 token on the Solana blockchain that blends anime-inspired creativity with real-world utility. Designed to foster a transparent, community-driven ecosystem, Kenji Token features a live Web3 play-to-earn game and plans to integrate staking and NFTs for additional rewards. The project supports sustainable growth while contributing to animal and humanitarian charities, creating both functional and meaningful value for its holders. Official Website: https://www.kenjimeme.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/KenjiMeme/whitepaper/blob/main/KENJIwhitepapersept10.pdf Buy KENJI Now!

Kenji (KENJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kenji (KENJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.98K $ 16.98K $ 16.98K Total Supply: $ 9.99B $ 9.99B $ 9.99B Circulating Supply: $ 9.99B $ 9.99B $ 9.99B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.98K $ 16.98K $ 16.98K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kenji (KENJI) price

Kenji (KENJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kenji (KENJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KENJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KENJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KENJI's tokenomics, explore KENJI token's live price!

