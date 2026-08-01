Kendu Price Today

The live Kendu (KENDU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current KENDU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KENDU.

Kendu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,790,990, with a circulating supply of 993.18B KENDU. During the last 24 hours, KENDU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KENDU moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kendu (KENDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.79M$ 2.79M $ 2.79M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.80M$ 2.80M $ 2.80M Circulation Supply 993.18B 993.18B 993.18B Total Supply 996,647,016,442.992 996,647,016,442.992 996,647,016,442.992

The current Market Cap of Kendu is $ 2.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KENDU is 993.18B, with a total supply of 996647016442.992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.80M.