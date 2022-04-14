Kelp Gain (AGETH) Tokenomics
Kelp Gain (AGETH) Information
KelpDAO's new project, Gain, is designed to help users stake ETH and its variants (rsETH, ETHx, stETH) to earn rewards from multiple Layer 2 networks and DeFi protocols. When users deposit these assets, they receive agETH, a token that enables them to participate in airdrop farming and other reward strategies. The platform automates asset management, making it easy for users to maximize their earnings with minimal effort.
Kelp Gain (AGETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kelp Gain (AGETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kelp Gain (AGETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kelp Gain (AGETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AGETH's tokenomics, explore AGETH token's live price!
AGETH Price Prediction
Want to know where AGETH might be heading? Our AGETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.