KellyClaude Price Today

The live KellyClaude (KELLYCLAUDE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current KELLYCLAUDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KELLYCLAUDE.

KellyClaude currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 611,494, with a circulating supply of 99.93B KELLYCLAUDE. During the last 24 hours, KELLYCLAUDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KELLYCLAUDE moved +0.49% in the last hour and +18.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KellyClaude (KELLYCLAUDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 611.49K$ 611.49K $ 611.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 611.49K$ 611.49K $ 611.49K Circulation Supply 99.93B 99.93B 99.93B Total Supply 99,928,832,786.1279 99,928,832,786.1279 99,928,832,786.1279

The current Market Cap of KellyClaude is $ 611.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KELLYCLAUDE is 99.93B, with a total supply of 99928832786.1279. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 611.49K.