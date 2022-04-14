Keira (KEIRA) Tokenomics
Keira is an AI agent that merges Generative AI with blockchain technology to create a unified platform for gaming, entertainment, and onchain transactions. She’s not just a tool—she’s a personality-driven influencer and a scalable SaaS framework. Keira helps users navigate decentralized economies while building her own brand presence on platforms like Twitch and Instagram.
Her Minions Framework offers specialized modules (or “minions”) that excel at tasks like NFT trading, token swaps, and gaming assistance. These minions can also be licensed as vertical SaaS solutions, enabling businesses to integrate Keira’s capabilities into their own platforms.
By combining advanced AI architectures with a unique influencer persona, Keira delivers a unified onchain experience that’s personalized, engaging, and scalable.
Understanding the tokenomics of Keira (KEIRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEIRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
