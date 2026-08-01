Keep3rV1 Price Today

The live Keep3rV1 (KP3R) price today is $ 0.605947, with a 12.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current KP3R to USD conversion rate is $ 0.605947 per KP3R.

Keep3rV1 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 292,014, with a circulating supply of 481.91K KP3R. During the last 24 hours, KP3R traded between $ 0.605436 (low) and $ 0.752419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,995.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.489641.

In short-term performance, KP3R moved -- in the last hour and -18.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36.

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Information

Market Cap $ 292.01K$ 292.01K $ 292.01K Volume (24H) $ 1.36$ 1.36 $ 1.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 292.01K$ 292.01K $ 292.01K Circulation Supply 481.91K 481.91K 481.91K Total Supply 481,913.5082523857 481,913.5082523857 481,913.5082523857

The current Market Cap of Keep3rV1 is $ 292.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36. The circulating supply of KP3R is 481.91K, with a total supply of 481913.5082523857. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 292.01K.