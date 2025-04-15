Keanu Price (KNU)
The live price of Keanu (KNU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.78K USD. KNU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Keanu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Keanu price change within the day is -0.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 992.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KNU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KNU price information.
During today, the price change of Keanu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Keanu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Keanu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Keanu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Keanu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
-0.95%
+20.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Keanu ($KNU) is a meme token inspired by the cultural phenomenon of Keanu Reeves, embodying themes of kindness and viral meme culture. The project focuses on creating a strong community-driven ecosystem while leveraging viral narratives and innovative strategies. With a set of five core 'commandments,' Keanu aims to cultivate a cult-like following, leveraging Keanu Reeves' nice-guy image to promote a wholesome movement for change in an often overly competitive market.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KNU to VND
₫--
|1 KNU to AUD
A$--
|1 KNU to GBP
￡--
|1 KNU to EUR
€--
|1 KNU to USD
$--
|1 KNU to MYR
RM--
|1 KNU to TRY
₺--
|1 KNU to JPY
¥--
|1 KNU to RUB
₽--
|1 KNU to INR
₹--
|1 KNU to IDR
Rp--
|1 KNU to KRW
₩--
|1 KNU to PHP
₱--
|1 KNU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KNU to BRL
R$--
|1 KNU to CAD
C$--
|1 KNU to BDT
৳--
|1 KNU to NGN
₦--
|1 KNU to UAH
₴--
|1 KNU to VES
Bs--
|1 KNU to PKR
Rs--
|1 KNU to KZT
₸--
|1 KNU to THB
฿--
|1 KNU to TWD
NT$--
|1 KNU to AED
د.إ--
|1 KNU to CHF
Fr--
|1 KNU to HKD
HK$--
|1 KNU to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KNU to MXN
$--