Kawz (KAWZ) Information

Timedotfun is a decentralized application built on top of Solana blockchain, It helps enable creators to tokenize their time using a minute token, which can be used to direct message, group chat, voice, and video calling. Simply put, you can put a price on the actions above for your fans and, in our case, investors to approach you without being left ignored.

The token in this application is for Kawz, the founder of the app.