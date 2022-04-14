Kaspa DAO (KDAO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kaspa DAO (KDAO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kaspa DAO (KDAO) Information Kaspa DAO’s mission is to accelerate the growth and expansion of the KRC20 ecosystem by providing funding and support for projects that build utility, foster innovation, and promote ecosystem-wide growth. The DAO’s scope includes: Utility Projects: Bridges, wallets, decentralized exchanges, etc.

Token Projects: Memecoins and other creative tokens.

Token Projects: Memecoins and other creative tokens.

Ecosystem Events and Initiatives: Projects that enhance community engagement and drive awareness. Any project contributing to the KRC20 space is eligible for funding, making Kaspa DAO a driving force behind the ecosystem's progress. Official Website: https://kaspadao.org/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_YD1qVKYI1Q36YdjbtjphTv6qPDo4d-M/view?usp=sharing

Kaspa DAO (KDAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 288.71K Total Supply: $ 150.00B Circulating Supply: $ 150.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 288.71K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Kaspa DAO (KDAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kaspa DAO (KDAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KDAO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KDAO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

KDAO Price Prediction Want to know where KDAO might be heading? Our KDAO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

