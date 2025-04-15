KASJAK Price (KASJAK)
The live price of KASJAK (KASJAK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 180.63K USD. KASJAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KASJAK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KASJAK price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 420.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KASJAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KASJAK price information.
During today, the price change of KASJAK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KASJAK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KASJAK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KASJAK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KASJAK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KASJAK is a revolutionary meme token built on the robust KASPA's KRC20 blockchain, drawing inspiration from the iconic Wojak meme that has resonated with internet users worldwide. Representing Wojak in a vibrant teal color, reminiscent of the color of KASPA, KASJAK merges the fun and relatable nature of memes with the power of decentralized finance, offering a unique opportunity for meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike. KASJAK is a 100% fair-launched token, with no pre-allocation, no presale, and no tax on transactions, ensuring complete transparency and equal opportunity for all participants. By focusing on community engagement and meme-driven culture, KASJAK aims to create a fun, inclusive, and thriving ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KASJAK to VND
₫--
|1 KASJAK to AUD
A$--
|1 KASJAK to GBP
￡--
|1 KASJAK to EUR
€--
|1 KASJAK to USD
$--
|1 KASJAK to MYR
RM--
|1 KASJAK to TRY
₺--
|1 KASJAK to JPY
¥--
|1 KASJAK to RUB
₽--
|1 KASJAK to INR
₹--
|1 KASJAK to IDR
Rp--
|1 KASJAK to KRW
₩--
|1 KASJAK to PHP
₱--
|1 KASJAK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KASJAK to BRL
R$--
|1 KASJAK to CAD
C$--
|1 KASJAK to BDT
৳--
|1 KASJAK to NGN
₦--
|1 KASJAK to UAH
₴--
|1 KASJAK to VES
Bs--
|1 KASJAK to PKR
Rs--
|1 KASJAK to KZT
₸--
|1 KASJAK to THB
฿--
|1 KASJAK to TWD
NT$--
|1 KASJAK to AED
د.إ--
|1 KASJAK to CHF
Fr--
|1 KASJAK to HKD
HK$--
|1 KASJAK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 KASJAK to MXN
$--