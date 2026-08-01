Karura Price Today

The live Karura (KAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAR.

Karura currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,291, with a circulating supply of 116.67M KAR. During the last 24 hours, KAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAR moved -- in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 645.50.

Karura (KAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.29K$ 81.29K $ 81.29K Volume (24H) $ 645.50$ 645.50 $ 645.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.49K$ 111.49K $ 111.49K Circulation Supply 116.67M 116.67M 116.67M Total Supply 160,000,000.0 160,000,000.0 160,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Karura is $ 81.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 645.50. The circulating supply of KAR is 116.67M, with a total supply of 160000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.49K.