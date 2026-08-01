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The live Karura price today is 0 USD.KAR market cap is 81,291 USD. Track real-time KAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Karura price today is 0 USD.KAR market cap is 81,291 USD. Track real-time KAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Karura Price (KAR)

Unlisted

1 KAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00069678
$0.00069678$0.00069678
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Karura (KAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:10:02 (UTC+8)

Karura Price Today

The live Karura (KAR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAR.

Karura currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,291, with a circulating supply of 116.67M KAR. During the last 24 hours, KAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAR moved -- in the last hour and -4.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 645.50.

Karura (KAR) Market Information

$ 81.29K
$ 81.29K$ 81.29K

$ 645.50
$ 645.50$ 645.50

$ 111.49K
$ 111.49K$ 111.49K

116.67M
116.67M 116.67M

160,000,000.0
160,000,000.0 160,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Karura is $ 81.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 645.50. The circulating supply of KAR is 116.67M, with a total supply of 160000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.49K.

Karura Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 13.2
$ 13.2$ 13.2

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-4.64%

-4.64%

Karura (KAR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Karura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Karura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Karura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Karura to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-29.52%
60 Days$ 0-83.43%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Karura

Karura (KAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Karura (KAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Karura could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Karura will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Karura Price Prediction.

What is Karura (KAR)

Karura is the all-in-one DeFi hub of Kusama.

Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Karura

What is the current price of Karura?

Trading at £, Karura has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact KAR's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 116666660.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Karura?

Its market capitalization is £59910.74436365550000, ranking #4925 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

KAR recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £0E-15 and £0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Karura fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Wallets,Pantera Capital Portfolio category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Wallets,Pantera Capital Portfolio token, KAR competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Karura

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:10:02 (UTC+8)

Karura (KAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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