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The live KarmaVerse by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.KARMA market cap is 17,150.05 USD. Track real-time KARMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live KarmaVerse by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.KARMA market cap is 17,150.05 USD. Track real-time KARMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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KarmaVerse by Virtuals Logo

KarmaVerse by Virtuals Price (KARMA)

Unlisted

1 KARMA to USD Live Price:

$0.00002018
$0.00002018$0.00002018
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:09:33 (UTC+8)

KarmaVerse by Virtuals Price Today

The live KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current KARMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KARMA.

KarmaVerse by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,150.05, with a circulating supply of 850.00M KARMA. During the last 24 hours, KARMA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KARMA moved -- in the last hour and -11.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Market Information

$ 17.15K
$ 17.15K$ 17.15K

--
----

$ 20.18K
$ 20.18K$ 20.18K

850.00M
850.00M 850.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KarmaVerse by Virtuals is $ 17.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KARMA is 850.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.18K.

KarmaVerse by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-1.05%

-11.83%

-11.83%

KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of KarmaVerse by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KarmaVerse by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KarmaVerse by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KarmaVerse by Virtuals to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.05%
30 Days$ 0-19.31%
60 Days$ 0-28.83%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for KarmaVerse by Virtuals

KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KARMA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KarmaVerse by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KarmaVerse by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KARMA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KarmaVerse by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA)

KarmaVerse is a Gita-guided AI agent launched on Virtuals and graduated from its ecosystem, now integrating as part of the ACP (Agent Communication Protocol) within Virtuals.

Built on Base, KarmaVerse delivers clarity through one verse, a modern explanation, and a short affirmation tailored to the user’s mood or query. Engagement powers streaks, unlocks daily badges, and earns Karma Drops tied to the $KARMA token, giving real utility through token-linked gamification.

Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, it transforms daily struggles into calm, actionable insights while blending ancient wisdom with modern tokenomics. Roadmap plans include ACP integrations, wellness and yoga app partnerships, cross-chain expansion, and evolving into a fully community-owned spiritual AI commons.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About KarmaVerse by Virtuals

How much is KarmaVerse by Virtuals worth right now?

KarmaVerse by Virtuals is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -1.05% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KARMA going up or down today?

KARMA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is KarmaVerse by Virtuals today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KARMA.

What makes KarmaVerse by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, KARMA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KARMA exists in the market?

There are 850000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is KarmaVerse by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KarmaVerse by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:09:33 (UTC+8)

KarmaVerse by Virtuals (KARMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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