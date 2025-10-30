KardiaChain (KAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.160205$ 0.160205 $ 0.160205 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.73% Price Change (1D) -8.57% Price Change (7D) -18.89% Price Change (7D) -18.89%

KardiaChain (KAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KAI's all-time high price is $ 0.160205, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KAI has changed by -1.73% over the past hour, -8.57% over 24 hours, and -18.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KardiaChain (KAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 4.78B 4.78B 4.78B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KardiaChain is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAI is 4.78B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.