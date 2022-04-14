Karbo (KRB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Karbo (KRB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Karbo (KRB) Information Karbo is a decentralized peer-to-peer exchange network and stable exchange medium, designed to be used by customers and merchants as private Internet money that respects and protects their privacy. It does not have centralized management or issuer and ensures privacy and anonymity of transactions without intermediaries and regulators. Its units of exchange are units of information, cryptographically protected (encrypted) from copying and counterfeiting by the blockchain technology. Official Website: https://karbo.io/ Buy KRB Now!

Karbo (KRB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Karbo (KRB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 364.29K $ 364.29K $ 364.29K Total Supply: $ 10.10M $ 10.10M $ 10.10M Circulating Supply: $ 10.09M $ 10.09M $ 10.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 364.32K $ 364.32K $ 364.32K All-Time High: $ 1.46 $ 1.46 $ 1.46 All-Time Low: $ 0.00661346 $ 0.00661346 $ 0.00661346 Current Price: $ 0.03608711 $ 0.03608711 $ 0.03608711 Learn more about Karbo (KRB) price

Karbo (KRB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Karbo (KRB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KRB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KRB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KRB's tokenomics, explore KRB token's live price!

